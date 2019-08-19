Times Herald Obituaries
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Regina M. McGrath, 69, of Gilbertsville, PA passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.
She was born in Norristown, PA on August 20, 1949, the daughter of the late William J. Moran, III and Kathryn (Kirkpatrick) Moran.
Jean has been living in Gilbertsville since 2013, formerly of Conshohocken, PA, where she was a member of St. Matthew's RC Church. Jean was a member of the last graduating class of the former St. Matthew's High School. She worked for 18 years with AON and later worked with Specialty Risk of King of Prussia. Jean was a life member of the Washington Fire Co., life member of Narberth Ambulance, and the Montgomery County Fire Marshall Association.
Jean is survived by her husband, John "Jack" McGrath of Gilbertsville; two sons, Michael (& Lisa) McGrath of Gilbertsville and John McGrath of Boyertown; three sisters, Eileen (& David) Lapps, Peggy (& Tom) Rubando and Kathryn (& Robert) Major. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Thressa (& Ivan), Ayden, Kylie, John Jr., Brenna, Kaylen and Declan; her great grandson, Ivan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, William J. Moran, IV.
Her Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew's RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Thursday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Interment will take place in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA.
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Conshohocken 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
