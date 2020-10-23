Remo A. Baldassari passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was 80. Mr. Baldassari, formerly of Norristown and Bala-Cynwyd, was a Veteran of the United States Army. Remo was born in Norristown on April 28, 1940, the son of the late Nazzareno and Emily (D’Amore) Baldassari. He was the husband of Eileen (DeSipio) Baldassari. He is survived by three stepsons Robert (Stephanie), Adam (Gina) and Joshua (Jennifer) DeSipio, Four nephews, James (Carol), Philip Jr. (Natalie), John (Linda) and Joseph (Dolores) Baldassari. He was predeceased by his brother Philip J. Baldassari, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial Mass on Monday, October 26 at 10AM in Visitation BVM Church Trooper, PA. Family condolences will be from 9 to 9:45AM Monday at the church. Burial will Be Private. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home.



