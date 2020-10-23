1/
Remo A. Baldassari
Remo A. Baldassari passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was 80. Mr. Baldassari, formerly of Norristown and Bala-Cynwyd, was a Veteran of the United States Army. Remo was born in Norristown on April 28, 1940, the son of the late Nazzareno and Emily (D’Amore) Baldassari. He was the husband of Eileen (DeSipio) Baldassari. He is survived by three stepsons Robert (Stephanie), Adam (Gina) and Joshua (Jennifer) DeSipio, Four nephews, James (Carol), Philip Jr. (Natalie), John (Linda) and Joseph (Dolores) Baldassari. He was predeceased by his brother Philip J. Baldassari, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial Mass on Monday, October 26 at 10AM in Visitation BVM Church Trooper, PA. Family condolences will be from 9 to 9:45AM Monday at the church. Burial will Be Private. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home.

Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Visitation BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
