Rhoda Sue Dowie of Blue Bell passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at age 69. Born in Norristown, Sue was the daughter of Lois (Owens) and Charles Dowie. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brother Stephen Dowie. Relatives and friends are invited to Sue’s Life Celebration at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 on Friday, March 29th from 10:30-11:20 am. Sue’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am, followed by interment at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. To share a thought or memory of Sue, please visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family Services entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019