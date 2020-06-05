Richard A. Durante “Dixon” passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was 87. Richard received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Stockton University. Mr. Durante of Norristown was a Retired Police Sergeant for Long Beach Township Police Department, NJ. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean conflict. Richard was an active member of the FOP Lodge 5, and the founder of the Holy Saviour Weightlifting Club. Richard was born in Norristown on June 11, 1932 and was the son of the late Mack and Anna (Marinari) Durante. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (DelVecchio) Durante, three daughters Diane (Jody) Caperila, Patricia (James) Giligan and Susan (Howard) Laskey, four grandchildren James, Madeline, Nicholas and Angelina, sister Beatrice Perna and two brothers Angelo and Mack Durante, Jr. Funeral services will be private.



