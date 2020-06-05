Dick Durante was a gentle but strong force in his beautiful family. Will always remember his smiling eyes when he engages in family gatherings. Will be missed but never forgotten. My deepest condolences to His entire family and know that the Lord has a special new member in heaven.
Love, Lillian and David Caperila
Richard A. Durante “Dixon” passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was 87. Richard received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Stockton University. Mr. Durante of Norristown was a Retired Police Sergeant for Long Beach Township Police Department, NJ. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. Richard was an active member of the FOP Lodge 5, and founder of the Holy Savior Weightlifting Club. Richard was born in Norristown on June 11, 1932 and was the son of the late Mack and Anna (Marinari) Durante. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Del Vecchio) Durante. Three daughters, Diane (Jody) Caperila, Patricia (James) Gilligan and Susan (Howard) Laskey. Four grandchildren, James, Madeline, Nicholas and Angelina. Sister Beatrice Perna and two brothers, Angelo and Mack Durante, Jr. Funeral services will be private. Burial with military honors will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe Funeral Home. VolpeFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.