Richard A. Hibbs
Richard A. Hibbs, 69, of West Norriton, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 2, 2020. Richard was the fiancé of Peggie Criswell. He was a long-time member and Past Master of Charity Lodge 190 F & AM. Richard was an avid golfer, enthusiastic fisherman and Philly sports fan. Surviving are 2 daughters: Devon (Timothy) Rigler and Casey Hibbs (Srdan Nisic); 4 grandchildren & 1 brother: Robert Hibbs. At this time, funeral arrangements are pending. Please visit www.allevafuneralhome.com for more information. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
