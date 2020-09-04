Richard A. Hibbs, 69, of West Norriton, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 2, 2020. Richard was the fiancé of Peggie Criswell. He was a long-time member and Past Master of Charity Lodge 190 F & AM. Richard was an avid golfer, enthusiastic fisherman and Philly sports fan. Surviving are 2 daughters: Devon (Timothy) Rigler and Casey Hibbs (Srdan Nisic); 4 grandchildren & 1 brother: Robert Hibbs. At this time, funeral arrangements are pending. Please visit www.allevafuneralhome.com
for more information. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.