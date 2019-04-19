|
|
Richard J. “Dick” Baine Sr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 16, 2019 at the age of 75. Born in Louisville, KY, Dick was the son of Catherine (Maloney) and Robert Parnell Baine, Sr. He resided in Norristown with his beloved wife of 50 years, Elizabeth A. Baine, nee Phair. Dick was the loving father of Kristin Kutzmonich (Michael), Richard J. Baine Jr. (Melissa), Catherine Von Holtum (Eric), and Patrick Baine (Dina). He was the cherished Paw, Grandpa, Papizza, and Gampa of Michael, Victoria, Erin, Richard III, Sydney, Greyson, Alexis, Kylie, JT, and Sophia. Dick is survived by his brother Larry Baine (Liz) and was preceded in death by his siblings; Robert P. Baine II, Catherine Coleman and Patricia Lorsbach. Dick leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends to mourn him. Dick proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army 1st Air Cavalry Battalion during the Vietnam War and Army Reserves. He was a brilliant scholar and earned two master’s degrees. He was a proud graduate of Bellarmine University and Missouri State University. Dick was a vastly sought after experienced and respected vocational rehabilitation counselor. He owned his own business Mid Atlantic Rehabilitation Management Inc for over 30 years with his wife by his side. Dick held many high level positions in many organizations close to his heart. He was the president of the VVA Chapter 349 for many years. Dick was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Frances Gaughan Council at St. Paul’s R.C. Church, East Norriton. Dick also led the ABVE organization as a diplomat with honesty and integrity. Dick worked tirelessly on behalf of fellow veterans as a PA State Veterans Representative to represent, guide and support them in the VA benefit process. Dick loved his family unconditionally and to the absolute fullest. He was strong in his Catholic faith. He was gentle, compassionate, funny and loved to laugh and tell stories. He loved to sing his heart out and make up silly songs. Dick never met an animal that didn’t immediately love him. His contagious and endlessly youthful love of family, life, and friends will be missed forever. Relatives and friends are invited to Dick’s Life Celebration at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 W. Germantown Pike on Tuesday April 23rd from 6-8 pm. On Wednesday, his Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 2007 New Hope St., Norristown, PA 19401 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Washington Crossing Cemetery on Monday, April 29th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , . To share a thought or memory of Dick, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 20, 2019