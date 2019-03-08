Times Herald Obituaries
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Richard P. Bradbury, 85, of West Norriton Twp., passed away March 7, 2019. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth C. Bradbury. Family will receive friends for his viewing from 10-11AM on March 12, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd., Skippack. The funeral service will then begin at 11AM at the funeral home with burial following at Limerick Garden of Memories. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
