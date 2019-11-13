|
|
Richard R. Clemens, age 67, of Norristown passed away on November 9, 2019 at the Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania. Born in Norristown November 4, 1952 to the late John Clemens and Mary (Watters). Richard was a kind and gentle soul who treasured every moment spent with his family. He will be remembered as a hard worker and a pure meat and potatoes man through and through. He was quite the story teller and was a proud employee of Allenwood Steel and Penn Dot. Richard was the devoted husband to Florence Clemens (Felty), which he met 43 years ago playing tennis. Loving father of Richard Clemens (Andrea) and Chance Clemens ( Diana), Brother of Mary Ernst, John Clemens, Jeannie Clemens, John Clemens. He is also survived by his two loving grandchildren Victoria and John Clemens and multiple nephews and nieces. Family arrangements by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment by family and is private. In lieu of flowers family requests donations in Richard’s memory be made to Capstone Academy Attn. Amanda Flavell (351 East Johnson High Way Norristown, PA 19401).
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 14, 2019