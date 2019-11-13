Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Clemens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Clemens


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Clemens Obituary
Richard R. Clemens, age 67, of Norristown passed away on November 9, 2019 at the Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania. Born in Norristown November 4, 1952 to the late John Clemens and Mary (Watters). Richard was a kind and gentle soul who treasured every moment spent with his family. He will be remembered as a hard worker and a pure meat and potatoes man through and through. He was quite the story teller and was a proud employee of Allenwood Steel and Penn Dot. Richard was the devoted husband to Florence Clemens (Felty), which he met 43 years ago playing tennis. Loving father of Richard Clemens (Andrea) and Chance Clemens ( Diana), Brother of Mary Ernst, John Clemens, Jeannie Clemens, John Clemens. He is also survived by his two loving grandchildren Victoria and John Clemens and multiple nephews and nieces. Family arrangements by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment by family and is private. In lieu of flowers family requests donations in Richard’s memory be made to Capstone Academy Attn. Amanda Flavell (351 East Johnson High Way Norristown, PA 19401).
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -