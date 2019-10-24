|
|
Richard Conrad Lebegern passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 20, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, PA on August 16, 1920, to the late Catherine (Herr) and Clarence Lebegern, Sr. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster and remained a life-long member. Richard attended McCaskey High School in Lancaster where he served as captain of the track team. Upon his graduation in 1939, he entered the United States Army Air Corps (later the U.S. Air Force) as an aircraft maintenance technician in the active military until 1959, retiring as Master Sergeant. Proudly serving his country in World War II, the Korean War, and the Cold War, Richard’s assigned bases included fields at the Panama Canal; Long Island, NY; Fairbanks, AK; and Bangor, ME. From 1959, he served as a civilian aircraft mechanic in the Air Force Reserve at bases in Willow Grove and Dover, and as a quality control inspector for the Army at Boeing-Vertol. Shortly after World War II, he married the love of his life, the late Rosemary (Hettenbach) and their family blossomed. Richard was a devoted husband, beloved father to Linda Lebegern Barr (Christopher), Connie Lebegern Willauer (David), and William Lebegern (Jamie); cherished grandfather to Matthew (Laura), Lauren (Daniel), Erica, Terence, and Sophie; great grandfather to Crosby, Ainslie, Luke, Callie, Blakely, and Theo; dear brother to the late Florence Eaby and the late Clarence Lebegern, Jr.; and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In his free time, Richard enjoyed golfing with his friends, bowling at the Retired Men’s League at Facenda Whitaker, stamp-collecting with the Spring-Ford Philatelic Society, and membership in Montgomery County and Lancaster Mennonite Historical Societies. His family takes tremendous pride in his carrying forward his father’s work to research and, in 2017, publish a Lebegern family history covering over 300 years. Relatives and friends are invited to Richard’s Life Celebration on Sunday October 27, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am followed by a memorial service at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment to follow at Augustus Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory can be made to the Commemorative Air Force at https://commemorativeairforce.org/pages/support-the-CAF, Saint Labre Indian School at https://www.stlabre.org, or the Parkinson’s foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give To share your fondest memories of Richard, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019