Richard Crist Sr.

Richard Crist Sr. Obituary
Richard Clayton Crist, Sr. “Dick”, 88, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Loving husband to Catherine (nee Morris) cherished father of Richard Jr. (Cindy), the late Nancy L. Condran (Robert), David (Barbara), Jeff (Wendy), dear grandfather to 10, great grandfather to 2, brother to Jean and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to Dick’s Life Celebration on Friday August 2, 2019 from 10 am to 10:50 am with a service to follow at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick’s memory can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 801 W Marshall St, Norristown, PA 19401. To share your fondest memories of Dick, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
