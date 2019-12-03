Times Herald Obituaries
William A. Moore Funeral Home
708 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
610-828-4006
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
William A. Moore Funeral Home
708 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew RC Church
3rd Ave. & Fayette St.
Conshohocken, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Matthew Cemetery
Conshohocken, PA
View Map
Richard DiCiurcio


1941 - 2019
Richard DiCiurcio Obituary
Richard M. DiCiurcio, age 78 of Conshohocken, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1941, the son of the late Salvatore and Carmella (Fondots) DiCiurcio. Richard was a lifelong resident of Conshohocken. He was a Class of 1959 graduate of St. Matthew High School and attended Villanova University. Richard was an entrepreneur who owned and operated many businesses including the Downtown Tavern, The LaVeranda Restaurant, Formed Concrete, Inc and DiCiurcio Real Estate. He was a member and past president of the Lions Club; Conshohocken AMBUCS, where he was founding President; the CBC Club; and the Andrew Lanutti Post. Richard was a parishioner of SS. Cosmas & Damian Church. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of both the Plymouth Country Club and The Wildwood Country Club. He enjoyed his time in North Wildwood, where he spent many summers. Richard was a visionary, which led him to be a driving force in the redevelopment of Downtown Conshohocken in the early 1970’s and continued until his retirement. He is survived by his 3 children, Richelle, Dustin & Reyna; his grandson, David (Davy) Johnson and his beloved and devoted companion, Donna O’Neill. He was predeceased by his 3 brothers, Louis, Joseph (Judy) and George (Trish). Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects on Saturday morning, December 7, 2019 from 8-10am at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken. A funeral mass will commence at 10:30am in St. Matthew RC Church, 3rd Ave. & Fayette St., Conshohocken. Internment, St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Conshohocken AMBUCS, PO Box 109, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
