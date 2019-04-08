|
Richard R. "Dick" Duda, 85, husband of Diane, residing in King of Prussia passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Dick worked as a Program Controller for GE (Aerospace Division) for 30 years until his retirement in 1993. He was a life member of the Holy Name Society at Sacred Heart Church in Swedesburg and also a life member of the Swedesburg Volunteer Fire Company and former director there. Dick served proudly in the United States Army. For over 19 years, he was very involved with the Boy Scouts, Sacred Heart Troop 352.
Dick was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Phillies. In more recent years, he was known for his organizational skills and ran his high school reunions for the Upper Merion Class of 1952 annually. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, attending their activities, and reveling in their accomplishments as they became adults. Another joy for Dick was spending time with his grand dogs, Gracie and Griffin, they always brought a smile to his face.
Surviving with his wife of 60 years are his children Robert, Patti, spouse of Ken Grzywacz, grandchildren Natalie, Andy, and Jill, and great granddaughter Ella.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, April 11, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Pa., 19405, 610-275-6385. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com. Interment will be at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Road, #102, Broomall, PA 19008.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 8, 2019