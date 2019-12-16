|
Richard A. Ellison, 94, of Berwyn, PA passed away on December 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to his loving and adoring parents, Richard G. Ellison and Pearl (Russell) Ellison on December 2, 1925. Richard attended Pittsburgh Public Schools and upon graduation from high school, he entered the US Navy during World War II. Upon honorable discharge, he enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh where he received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1949. During his senior college year, he met Patricia Cray whom he married on July 15, 1950. They shared 69 years together. The Lord blessed them with three children Janet Marie Marchetti (John), Richard Geyer Ellison (Kelli), Martha Ann Gibson (Dave) and six grandchildren. Richard was employed by Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania in 1949. His assignments were in all aspects of the company operations culminating in an Assistant Vice President position. He retired in 1984 from Bell Atlantic Corporate Headquarters. An assignment of note was the 2 years spent at Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, NJ specializing in electronic switching and the advanced arts in use today. Upon retiring, Patricia and Richard made many trips abroad involving six continents. He also consulted for ten years as a licensed private investigator, addressing fraud in the mushrooming cellular industry. He was a life member of the Southeastern Police Chief Association. Richard volunteered at the Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital where he worked with many wonderful caring people and patients. His entire life was enhanced by the people he worked for, with, and encountered. Of special note is the Saint Monica church community of Berwyn, PA which has been a significant part of his family’s life. Relatives and friends may call on Sat. Dec. 21st from 10 – 11am at St. Monica’s Church in Berwyn, PA. A funeral Mass will follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard’s honor to: Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 414 Paoli Pike, Malvern, PA 19355.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 18, 2019