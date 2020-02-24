|
Richard F. Moors, of East Norriton, passed away peacefully on Friday February 21, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was 77 years old. Born December 3, 1942 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Anton and Emma (nee Rausch) Moors and the beloved husband of Cassie (nee Scahill), with whom he shared 41 years of marriage. Richard graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School in 1960. Richard was a devout Catholic, and he would never miss mass. He went on to attend St. Joseph University earning a degree in Physics. After graduation in 1964, he worked as an electrical engineering manager at Philco Ford. He traveled to several places including Vietnam, Hawaii, Panama, and Alaska installing communications equipment for the United States. In 1976, he and three other Philco employees founded their own company called Orion Systems, Inc. He was the chief engineer responsible for all product design. Rich cherished his time at Orion and valued all of his employees, always having their best interest at heart. Rich loved to take on all types of home improvement projects. He could always find a solution to any impossible household situation. He was skilled at wood working (like his father), plumbing, and of course, anything electrical. He generously gave of his time and was the first to help family and friends with their projects. Rich loved being in Ocean City. He could often be found in his extremely organized garage or backyard tending to the rose bushes. Above all, Rich cherished his family. His grandchildren adored their Poppy. He may have been a man of few words, but his actions always showed all of us around him the true depth of which he loved and cared. In addition to his wife Cassie, Richard is survived by his two children; Colleen Dolan (Brendan) and Matthew Moors (Alison), five grandchildren: Emma, Colin, Kate, Matty, and Mary, as well as two sisters; Kathy Duffy (Robert) and Dottie Coary (Sean), his sister in law Mary Jane Walton (Russell) and several nieces and nephews. His family would like to acknowledge and express their sincere gratitude to the home healthcare aides and nurses of Home Instead, Seasons Hospice, and Senior Helpers for the compassion and care they gave to Rich. There is no greater gift to give than to care and preserve the dignity of someone’s life. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Rich’s Life Celebration on Wednesday February 26, from 6 to 8 PM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, at 11 AM, at Visitation BVM Church, 190 N. Trooper Rd. in Norristown. There will be no viewing on Thursday morning. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s name can be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618. To share your fondest memories of Rich, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 25, 2020