Richard James Wolfe, 89, of Spring City, PA passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on October 15, 1930, the son of the late Hunter and Emma (Pennypacker) Wolfe. He was born in Bryn Mawr Hospital and lived in Gulph Mills before moving to West Conshohocken. He lived most of his life in Collegeville before moving to the Southeastern Veterans Center in 2016. Richard had a long career as a Pipe Fitter at the Simpson Paper Mill. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially bird watching and hiking. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy. He was the husband of the late Dolores (Lasota) Wolfe. Survivors include his daughter, Sharon Wolfe - Sacchetti; son, Richard (& Gina) Wolfe; three brothers, Hunter Wolfe, Allen “Skip” (& Gladys) Wolfe and Lewis (& Marie) Wolfe; sister, Polly Levering; six grandchildren, Mia, Amy, Ian, Nicholas, Summer and Victoria; great grandson, Adam; as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Emma Jean Ferrier. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing Monday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Due to present health concerns, masks are required at the viewing and funeral. Interment will take place in St. Benedict Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Southeastern Veterans Center, 1 Veterans Drive, Spring City, PA 19475. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
