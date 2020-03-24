|
Richard Kirkner age 91 of W. Norriton, Pa passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020. He was born in Norristown to the late Isaac and Fannie Kirkner. His wife of 66 years, Mildred “Mim” passed away on June 12, 2017. Richard was a WWII veteran in the US Army, serving in Hawaii, he was a founding member of the Burnside Civic Association, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church where he was a member of the Charismatic Prayer Group and he was an avid Penn State fan. Richard is survived by a daughter, Linda Warner; 2 son’s, Richard A. (Ellen) and Tim; a sister, Arlene Catagnus; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held private. Contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Delaware Valley (), 399 Market St., Ste. 102, Phila., Pa 19106 or The (). Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 25, 2020