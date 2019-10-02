|
|
Richard Alan Kratz passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in E. Norriton, PA. He was 89. Mr. Kratz was a resident of Norristown, PA and worked in construction. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Norristown. Born in Norristown, PA on March 7, 1930, he was a son of the late Lawrence T. Kratz, Sr. and Alice (Haughton) Kratz. Surviving is his loving family including his wife, Beverly Jean (Dewhurst) Kratz; 3 sons: Mark, Thomas Dean, and Bruce Kratz; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Loughlin; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Robert and Lawrence Kratz; and 2 sisters, Susan Noon and Betty Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to Richard’s Funeral Service at All Saints Episcopal Church, 535 Haws Ave., Norristown, PA 19401 on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 am; with fellowship following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to All Saints Episcopal Church, at the above address and/or the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 3, 2019