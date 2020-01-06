|
Richard L. Ott, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Meadowood Senior Living where he had lived for 13 years. Born in Williamsport, he was the son of the late George and Meda (Pedrick) Ott. He grew up and attended school in Norristown. He was employed by Bell of PA until he retired in the late 1980’s. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary (Zimmerman) Ott; children, Mark E. (Olivia) of Howard, PA, Kimberly Keck (Timothy) of Soldotna, AK, and Eric G. Ott of Schwenksville, PA; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 7, 2020