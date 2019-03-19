Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Valerio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Valerio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Valerio Obituary
Richard J. Valerio passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Gwynedd Medical Center and Rehab in Lansdale, PA. He was 86. Richard was a previous resident of Norristown, PA. He worked as a welder and was a US Army veteran. Born in Norristown, PA on March 15, 1933, he was a son of the late Joseph and Rose (Falcone) Valerio. Surviving is a son, Richard M. Valerio; daughter, Christine Valerio; brother, Joseph Valerio; brother-in-law, John L. Lynn; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemarie Lynn. Relatives and friends are invited to Richard’s viewing in the Chapel at the Mausoleum of Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA 19468 on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10 to 10:30 am; with the Service to follow at 10:30 am. Burial to follow. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now