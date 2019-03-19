|
Richard J. Valerio passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Gwynedd Medical Center and Rehab in Lansdale, PA. He was 86. Richard was a previous resident of Norristown, PA. He worked as a welder and was a US Army veteran. Born in Norristown, PA on March 15, 1933, he was a son of the late Joseph and Rose (Falcone) Valerio. Surviving is a son, Richard M. Valerio; daughter, Christine Valerio; brother, Joseph Valerio; brother-in-law, John L. Lynn; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemarie Lynn. Relatives and friends are invited to Richard’s viewing in the Chapel at the Mausoleum of Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA 19468 on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10 to 10:30 am; with the Service to follow at 10:30 am. Burial to follow. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019