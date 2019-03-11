|
|
Rita (Bove) Angelucci , 96 of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, East Norriton. Born February 19, 1923 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Martariello) and Antonio Bove, and wife of the late Anthony J. Angelucci, Sr.
Mrs. Angelucci attended local area schools and was a homemaker while raising her family. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, playing cards with her friends and going to the casino. Mrs. Angelucci was a lifelong member of Holy Saviour parish, a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post #1182 and Holy Saviour Senior Citizens.
She is survived by a daughter, Lita (Daniel) Connor; son, Louis A. (Patricia) Angelucci; son, Anthony J. (Theresa) Angelucci; and daughter, Kathleen (Rick) Vennera; 10 grandchildren: David (Michelle); Bryan (Jennifer) Connor; Danielle (Scott) Funk; Jodie (Fred) Spor; Josh (Thea) Angelucci; Natasia (Michael) Bernstiel; Anthony & Ashley Angelucci; Kimmy (Mike) Dayton & Ricky Vennera; 15 great grandchildren; and sister, Olympia (Anthony) Buono.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 9 - 10:15 am, at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E Main St., Norristown, with Mass to follow at 10:30 am. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, 2400 DeKalb Pk, East Norriton, Pennsylvania 19401. Funeral arrangements with the Caramenico FH Inc., Main & Walnut Sts., Ntn., PA. 6102757777. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for online info.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2019