Rita Ann (Chale) Romano passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 86 years of age. Mrs. Romano was a resident of Plymouth Meeting, PA. Rita was a graduate of Norristown High School, Class of 1951. She worked in the banking industry and later became a homemaker. Rita was a lifelong member of Holy Saviour Parish and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Plymouth Meeting, PA, where she served as a past president of the Church’s Sodality. Rita was devoted to her faith and her family; she enjoyed bowling, cooking and baking for the holidays. Born in the Black Horse section of Plymouth Meeting, PA on September 10, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Catherine (Mash) Chale; and the loving wife of the late Pasquale A. Romano. Rita is survived by her son, David Romano, and his wife, Donna, of Plymouth Meeting, PA; and a daughter, Joanne D’Alessandro, and her husband, Peter, of Plymouth Meeting, PA; five grandchildren: Anthony (Jacqueline), Sean (Cassandra) and Mary Romano and Maria (Craig) Starr and Angela D’Alessandro (fiancé, Francesco); four great-grandchildren: Lily and Ellie Romano and Henry and Grant Starr; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Chale, and a sister, Mary Ross. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita’s memory to Holy Saviour Parish, 407 East Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
