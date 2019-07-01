Times Herald Obituaries
Rita Loraine (Strausser) Katz passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Pennsburg Manor in Pennsburg, PA. She was 77. Rita was a former resident of Upper Merion and Royersford. She was a graduate of Levitan Business School in Philadelphia. She worked as an administrative assistant for the American Baptist Churches USA in King of Prussia and the Upper Merion School District. Born in Norristown, PA on January 28, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Elias and Esther Mary (Bolich) Strausser. Surviving is her loving family including 2 daughters, Joyce (& Rob) Wentz and Nancy (& Rob) Shunk; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 sisters, Ruth Burry and Ella (& Clyde) Beck; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Strausser. She was preceded in death by a brother, Neil Strausser. Relatives and friends are invited to Rita’s viewing at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10 to 10:50 am; with her service starting at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 3, 2019
