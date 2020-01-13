|
|
Rito Frangiosa passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was 82. Mr. Frangiosa of Conshohocken was a member of the Mt. Carmel bocce club. Rito enjoyed horse racing, Casino trips, playing poker, making wine and cooking. He was very fond of his cat Lucy. Rito was employed at Villanova University and also the former Tompkins Rubber Co. Rito was born in Casalduni, Italy on November 4, 1937 and was the son of the late Pasquale and Christina (Trosino) Frangiosa. Rito was the husband of the late Maryann (Dunn) Frangiosa. He is survived by his four daughters Christina (Kris) Weikel, Rita (Bob) Frangiosa, Nina (Rob) Wickert and Andrea (Ray) Frangiosa. One sister Maria Molinaro. Five grandchildren Jaime, Joseph, Jonathan, Tyler and Gia. Six great-grandchildren. Rito’s viewing will be held on Wednesday evening January 15 from 6 to 8 PM at the Volpe funeral home 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. A Funeral mass will be held on Thursday morning at 10:30 AM in St. Matthew’s Church, Fayette St., Conshohocken. There will be no viewing on Thursday morning please go directly to church for mass. Entombment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. Family Condolences at VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020