Robert A. Brunner

Robert A. Brunner Obituary
Robert A. Brunner, of East Norriton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 29, 2019. He was 76 years old. Born September 5, 1943 in Norristown, he was the son of the late Robert G. and M. Marie (nee Heller) Brunner. He is the beloved husband of Marian (nee Bertolette) with whom he shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. In addition to his wife Marian, Bob is survived by his three children: Lori Eppley, Robin Ward and Robert A. Brunner, Jr. (Sharon). Bob is also survived by nine grandchildren, three grandchildren and his sister Lynn Baker (the late Ronald) Bob was a dedicated employee at Fleming Foods for 34 years and a member of Local 169. In retirement, he greatly enjoyed going to tractor shows and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be forever missed Relatives and friends are invited to Bob’s Life Celebration on Sunday, November 3, from 5 to 7 PM at Church of the Nazarene 115 West Freedley St. Norristown, and on Monday, November 4, from 9 to 10:20 AM at Church of the Nazarene followed by his funeral service at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Limerick Garden of Memories. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
