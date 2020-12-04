Robert A. Fieo, 74 years of age, passed on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Einstein Hospital in Montgomery County. Robert (Bob) was born on April 19, 1946 in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to the late Julia and Orlando Fieo. He was educated at Bishop Kenrick High School and served in the US Navy from 1964 to 1968. He served aboard the USS Joseph Strauss, where he was trained to assist in the management of the ships heating, ventilation, and cooling systems. While in the Navy he also took up boxing, amassing a record of 13-0, at a level of competition that included state Golden Glove champions. On Navy service leaves, he continued to court and fell in love with Theresa Miller. The young couple married in 1969 at the church of St. Aloysius, in Pottstown, settling into Norristown where they began raising four children. Shortly after his marriage, with the trade skills he learned in the Navy, Bob established a small business providing residential services in air conditioning and refrigeration. He continued that service until the current day, forty-two years later. He loved his work and particularly enjoyed “being on the move” and greeting people throughout the day. Bob often provided services to the same customers for decades, and at times, crossing generations. Bob became involved in local politics in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County. He served as a township supervisor for two consecutive four year terms. During his time as supervisor, he enlarged “open space” provisions during the township’s rapid expansion of residential housing. He oversaw the development of several parks and walking trails throughout the township, as well as a popular commercial hub, namely, Providence Town Center. Bob also chaired the Lower Perkiomen Valley Regional Sewer Authority. He was an avid Trap Shooter, participating in many state tournaments and attended the national competitions every year, that hosted an international field of competitors, held in Sparta, Illinois. Like many Baby Boomers, Bob and Theresa embraced the RV culture, visiting many National Parks, his favorite Monument Valley, in Arizona. Bob was undeniably a giving man, often characterized as larger than life and presenting a mood that was “always up”. He was a deeply spiritual man, and this connection and strength of character prompted him to refuse artificial life support. Choosing instead, while family was with him via audio-web platform, to remove the oxygen mask on his own terms and to quickly pass away. He leaves behind his wife, and two siblings, Rachele Botto of Plymouth Meeting, and Joseph Fieo of Collegeville, four grateful children (George, currently residing in Limerick; Rob in Washington DC; Jim in Tampa; Jessica Scully in Phoenixville), five grandchildren, one great grandson, and nieces and nephews. Due to COVID we will have a Celebration of Life in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville. Condolences may be offered online by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com
