|
|
Robert J. Barber, 66, of Ocean View, DE, formerly of Harleysville, PA, died Aug. 22, 2019. He was the husband of Deb (Roberts) Barber; father of Matthew (Brittany) and Aaron (Jenna); and grandfather of six with one on the way. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11am on Sept. 14, 2019, at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, where family will receive friends 10-10:45am. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 30, 2019