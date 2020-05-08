Robert C. “Rob” Brewer, Sr., 76, of Port Matilda, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. Born February 22, 1944, in Norristown, PA, he was a son of the late Mary (Interrante) and E. Thomas Brewer. Rob was a lifetime member of the Port Matilda Sportsman’s Association, Inc., and the NRA. He worked for ARL at Penn State University where he retired. Some of his hobbies included repairing outboard boat motors, fishing, hunting, and weekly shotgun shoots at PMSA. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy M. Brewer; sons, Robert Jr. and wife Debbie, and Richard; daughters, Kim Hamer and husband Michael, and Michele Stauffer and husband Brad; grandchildren, Jamie Cobb, Madison, Makenzie, Wyatt and Ben Stauffer, Alyssa Stroup, Emily Hamer, Abby and Gavin Brewer; great-granddaughter, Micaela Gibson; brothers, David and wife Yvonne, E. Thomas Brewer and wife Madeline, Karl Brewer and wife Lorelei, and Ken Brewer and wife Donna; and many nieces; and nephews. Per his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Port Matilda Sportsman’s Association, Inc.; the Wounded Warriors Project; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.