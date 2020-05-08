Robert C. Brewer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. “Rob” Brewer, Sr., 76, of Port Matilda, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. Born February 22, 1944, in Norristown, PA, he was a son of the late Mary (Interrante) and E. Thomas Brewer. Rob was a lifetime member of the Port Matilda Sportsman’s Association, Inc., and the NRA. He worked for ARL at Penn State University where he retired. Some of his hobbies included repairing outboard boat motors, fishing, hunting, and weekly shotgun shoots at PMSA. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy M. Brewer; sons, Robert Jr. and wife Debbie, and Richard; daughters, Kim Hamer and husband Michael, and Michele Stauffer and husband Brad; grandchildren, Jamie Cobb, Madison, Makenzie, Wyatt and Ben Stauffer, Alyssa Stroup, Emily Hamer, Abby and Gavin Brewer; great-granddaughter, Micaela Gibson; brothers, David and wife Yvonne, E. Thomas Brewer and wife Madeline, Karl Brewer and wife Lorelei, and Ken Brewer and wife Donna; and many nieces; and nephews. Per his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Port Matilda Sportsman’s Association, Inc.; the Wounded Warriors Project; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Great marine motor mechanic.
Michael Simononis
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved