Robert (Bob) Carl Pecharo of King of Prussia, PA, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2019. He was 86 years old. Bob was born in Pottstown but spent most of his early years in Norristown. He married Pauline Salamone in 1956, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Tina Fiorini and her husband, Ed, of East Norriton; Robert, Jr., his son, husband of Judy (McKenna) of Plymouth Meeting; and daughter Trish Deitemyer and her husband, Donn, of King of Prussia. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and their spouses: Giaco Furino and his wife Blair Wilson; Emma (Furino) Hong; Alessandra (Fiorini) Shayka and her husband Luke; Robert Carl Pecharo, III; Elizabeth Furino, and John Pecharo. He is predeceased by his father, Pasquale Pecharo and mother, Mary Mauger. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Volpe Funeral Home at 707 West Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA, 19403. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Norristown-Montella Sister Cities program, Holy Saviour Club, 436 East Main Street, Norristown, PA, 19401, attn: Jim Serratore, President. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe Funeral Home. Volpefh.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 20, 2019