Robert F. Connelly, Jr., age 70, of Conshohocken, died on January 6, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. He was the beloved husband of Joan E. (Grimm) Connelly. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on October 8, 1949 to the late Robert F. and Theresa C. (Koronkiewicz) Connelly. Robert was a graduate of St. Matthew High School class of 1967. He served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict with rank of Private First Class. Robert was employed with Federal-Mogul Corp. as an assembler and cutter until his retirement. He was a history buff who enjoyed watching movies, especially science fiction. He enjoyed frequenting museums, antiquing, collecting weights, and souvenir pins from his travels. Robert enjoyed traveling, and taking weekend road trips touring most of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the former St. Mary Church where he enjoyed the Polish festivals, and good Polish food. He was a quiet and witty person with a unique sense of humor; he always tried pleasing people, making people happy, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by 4 children Jesse Grimm and Becky of Waynesburg, Christopher Lee Connelly of Conshohocken, Brian Connelly and Katie of Horsham, Shawn Connelly of Waynesburg, a granddaughter Grace Connelly, 4 step-grandchildren Heather, Tosha, Megan Doman, Cassandra Jenkins, 5 step-great-grandchildren, a foster daughter Shannon Smith, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by a son James Eric Grimm. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment in St. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be sent to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. www.chop.edu. or . . Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 9, 2020