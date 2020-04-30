Robert D. Epps passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Sanatoga Center in Pottstown, PA. He was born on May 23,1944 to the late Dorothy King Johnson and Edward H. Epps in Bryn Mawr, PA. He was raised in Garrett Hill, and lived in various places in PA, except for six years in Roxboro, NC. He was employed as a Compositor for the Norristown Times Herald for 38 years, serving as night foreman in the Composing Room for several years until his retirement. He also worked part time for Joe Black’s Sunoco and Pasta Via in Conshohocken for a time after his retirement. Bob was a very outgoing people person who could strike up a conversation with almost anyone. He also enjoyed walking, doing word search puzzles, and watching sports on TV, especially rooting for the Phillies, Sixers, and Eagles. In addition to his wife Anita Patrice (Bartz Corbin), he is survived by four brothers: Edward, from Vincentown, NJ; Gene (Linda), from Kimberton, PA; Crowder, (Linda) from Chicago, IL; and Jeffrey (Marilyn), from Pottstown, PA. He is predeceased by his brother Alvin from Minneapolis, MN. Bob is also survived by two sons, Gary Gene, from Rio Rancho, NM and Brendan Gabriel, Pottstown; many nieces and nephews, as well as grand-nieces and grand-nephews, three stepdaughters, and three step-grandchildren. Arrangements were made by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Home in Pottstown. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, you may plant a tree in Bob’s memory. For details, go to ewbfunerals.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.