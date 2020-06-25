Robert E. Maier, 73, of Collegeville, known by his friends and family as “Moo”, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with his daughters by his side. He was born on July 12, 1946 in Norristown, PA to the late Gladys (Dando) and John Maier. A former Colonial Ave, W. Norriton Twp. resident, Bob was a 1964 Graduate of Norristown High School. He attended Penn State University from 1965-1968 after which he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1968-1972. He graduated from Villanova University in 1976 with a bachelor of history and received his master of science degree in 1994 from Chestnut Hill College. Bob was employed over the years in both banking and real estate. He was most recently employed by MHM Services as the Director of Mental Health Unit at SCI Graterford, from which he retired in 2015. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Penn State. An avid PSU football fan, he enjoyed many trips back to “Main”. He also enjoyed attending his grandsons’ games, bike riding, trips to Ocean City, MD with family and friends, and watching Arsenal FC. Survivors include two daughters Melissa Santori (Christopher) of West Norriton and Rebecca Thomas (David Haines) of Collegeville; three grandsons Christopher, Raffaele, and Joseph; brother John D. Maier (Patricia) of Collegeville; former wife Carol (Jackson); and his nieces and great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother William Maier in 2014. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday June 30,2020 at the Caramenico FH Inc., Main & Walnut Sts., Ntn., PA. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Due to the pandemic, please follow social distancing and face covering recommendations. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Penn Medicine Hospice. Gifts may be made online at: www.PennMedicine.org/Hospice-donate. Gifts may be made by check (payable to “Penn Medicine”) mailed to: Kelly McBride, Penn Hospice Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for additional information and to leave condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.