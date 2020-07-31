1/1
Robert Emmett Lee III
Robert Emmett Lee, III Robert Emmett Lee, III, 76, of Florence, SC passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Mr. Lee was born in Altoona, PA, son of the late Robert Emmett Lee, II and Lena Baird Lee. He was a 1961 graduate of Upper Merion High School. After attending college, he worked for the family hardware store, Robert E. Lee Hardware, in King of Prussia, PA. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Thomas Lee of Florence; children, grandchildren, and sister, Linda Griffiths of PA. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The services will be livestreamed on the Mount Hope Facebook page. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
