Robert F. Firely Sr.
Robert F. Firely, Sr., age 77, husband of Flora (Getty) Firely, of Limerick, PA, formerly Jeffersonville, PA passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 12, 1943 in Norristown, PA, he was a son of the late John and Nellie (Anasiewicz) Firely. Mr. Firely attended Bishop Kenrick Catholic High School, and worked as a Union Electrician for the IBEW Local 380. He was a 52 year Life Member of the Jefferson Fire Company, where he held many positions and offices, including Lieutenant, Assistant Chief, Fire Police Captain, and President. His greatest love was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved the Christmas holiday, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed sitting on the balcony of his home in Ocean City, NJ watching the bay and the boats, and was a fan of Penn State and Philadelphia sports. In addition to his wife of 61 years, Mr. Firely is survived by four children, Robert (Meribeth) Firely Jr. of Sinking Spring, PA, Donna (Tim) Criswell of Worcester, PA, Wendy (Jack) Dibble of Phoenixville, PA, and Amy (Chris) Benetatos of Chester Springs, PA; thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two siblings, Dorothy Cassidy and John (Peggy) Firely; sister-in-law, Pam Firely; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Firely was preceded in death by one grandson, Nicholas, and one brother, Richard Firely. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a public visitation at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM. A private funeral service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire Mainline Health Oncology, Palliative, and Hospice Care Team for their wonderful care and support over the past few months. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, PA.

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
