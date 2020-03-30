|
Robert G. McCurdy passed away March 27, 2020 at the Kindred Hospice. Born in the Philadelphia on December 18, 1942, he was the son of the late George A. McCurdy and Helen R. (nee Roebas), and grew up in Eagleville. He sadly was also predeceased by a son Sean Thomas McCurdy. Robert is remembered as an avid golfer, reader, woodworker who loved working out and running. He earned his BS at Wellford College, SC. A member of the Pennhurst at Work program. A member of Carlisle Military, Bloomberg Georgia. Rob was a Lieutenant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Austin TX. He was also a member of the US Gold Teachers Association. A Brother of the Craft and a five time Past Master of Norristown Lodge, No 620 F&AM, proudly served as the Lodges Representative in the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania and a regular attendee of the High Twelve Club. Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 51 Years, SaraJane McCurdy (nee Lessig), loving father of Patrick Michael McCurdy (Lauren) of SF, Catherine Elizabeth McCurdy of NY and Samantha Anne McCurdy of LA. Rob is also survived by his sister Bette Wildgust (Ronald) (Due to COVID-19) Memorial services will be held at a later date. Continuum of care by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown PA 19401. In lieu of flowers family request donations in Robert’s memory to the National Park Foundation, https://www.nationalparks.org/ To share your fondest memories please visit www.lifecelebration.com (610)277-7000
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2020