Robert F. Ganley passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, PA. Robert was born on July 16, 1937 in Norristown, PA and was the fourth child of the late John and Mary (Early) Ganley. “Bob” to family and friends, grew up playing in the streets of Bridgeport and developed a deep and abiding affection for the town and community. He graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1955. In 1964, he married his one and only love, Karen (McNamara) Ganley and had two daughters, Sharon and Linda. As a young man, Bob co-founded his first businesses, Liberty Fire Protection and Schottco Inc. He was active in his community and served as Chief of Bridgeport #1 Fire Co. Bob was elected to Bridgeport Council where he served 2 terms as councilman. Bob later relocated to Bob White Farms in Upper Merion Twp., where he developed life-long friendships with his neighbors and served as surrogate grandfather to more than a few children. Bob was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church. At the age of 50, Bob founded Pry-Tech Inc. He invented and patented an industrial tool called the Pop-It, and successfully sold it to an international market. Bob had the “Luck of the Irish” and was proud of his Irish roots. He was a consummate story-teller and truly the life of the party and everyone will remember the adventures and misadventures they had with him. Bob was a quintessential entrepreneur, problem solver, and creative thinker. He was not a big man but his heart was immeasurably huge. Bob was well loved and will be greatly missed. Surviving are his loving family in addition to his wife; 2 daughters, Sharon (Josh) Offley of Kapaa, HI and Linda Ganley of Wayne, PA; 3 grandchildren: Aidan, Anais and Ella Offley; and many other family members. He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Dr. James Ganley and John Ganley; and a sister, Nancy Carroll. Bob’s family will receive relatives and friends at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:50 am, with Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences may be made at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 30, 2019