Robert F. Heffron, Sr., 82, of East Norriton and formerly of South Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 12, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Edward and Catherine (Shaw) Heffron, he was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Salamone) Heffron. Bob was a graduate of Southeast Catholic Bishop Neumann High School and St. Joseph’s University. He had five children with his first wife, Barbara Linsky. He worked as an Allstate insurance agent for 40 years. Bob loved Philadelphia sports and was an avid season ticket holder for the Eagles and Flyers. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He also loved eating, drinking coffee, and walking on the beach in Brigantine. Bob will be dearly missed by his eight children, Joseph Cicala, Grace Cicala, Christie Noel Bacchi (John), Robert F. Heffron, Jr., James Heffron (Glenn Lamison), Kevin Heffron (Lise Bechler), Christine Heffron, and Thomas Heffron (Deanna Starnes); 19 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother, Edward Heffron; two sisters, Marie Avina and Catherine Kincaid; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Barbara Cicala; and two sisters, Amelia Barnes and Margret Lipscomb. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:20 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Mass will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, East Norriton. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019