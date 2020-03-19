|
Robert L. Feliciani, Sr., age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 17, 2020. Born in Norristown on Nov. 14, 1925, he was the son of the late Antonio and Adelfina (nee Ciabattoni) Feliciani. He was also the husband of the late Lillian (nee Bono) Feliciani for 69 years. Robert proudly served in the US Navy during WWII and owned Feliciani Plumbing and Heating in Norristown. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Cedarbrook Country Club. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert is survived by his four children, Robert L. Feliciani, Jr. (Linda), Gregory Feliciani, Sr. (Jeanne), Monica DiRenzo (Frank), and Angel Frustaci (John); nine grandchildren, Robert, Gregory, Dana, Natalie, Deanna, Nicholas, Monica, Kristen, and Matthew;17 great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Stella Rieger, and brothers, Joseph, Jesse, and Calvin Feliciani. Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s name are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Reference ID 11967875), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2020