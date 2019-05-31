|
Robert T. Leonard, age 82, of Swedeland, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at home with his loving family at his bedside. Robert was the son of the late James Leonard and the late Veronica Mason Leonard, the devoted husband of Margaret Andreyko Leonard for over 61 years, the loving father of Robert (Cynthia) Leonard, Richard (June) Leonard, and Michele (Alan) Liguori, the adoring grandfather of Alyssa, Kelly (Mark), Matthew, Patrick, Sean, Krista and Andrew. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic and later retired from Wayne Automation. He enjoyed going to the Jersey Shore and watching football and Judge Judy. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, June 3, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Pa., 19405, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, followed by his Funeral Mass, also on Monday, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Swedesburg. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations to Main Line Health Hospice, 240 North Radnor Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, Pa., 19087. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 1, 2019