Robert P. Miller, 94 of Plymouth Meeting went peacefully to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was born on December 30, 1924 in Irvington NJ, son of the late Pete and Teresa Miller. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Margaret L. Miller, and a son, Timothy M. Miller.
He graduated from St. Benedicts Prep, Newark NJ in 1942. He proudly served in the US Army during WW II with the 395th Signal Company, setting up and providing communications for the troops. He was employed by AT&T prior to his service in the US Army and continued working for 42 years. After retiring from AT&T he worked for the Montgomery County Courthouse for 25 years.
He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed following the Phillies, Eagles and Villanova Basketball. He enjoyed the Mummers, travel, and reading. He loved gardening and upon completing his chores, his back patio was always open for cold beer, pretzels and a game of horseshoes with anyone bold enough to challenge him.
He was one of the founding members of the Sacred Heart CYO Baseball League in Mt. Holly NJ, a member of the Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, and a devout attendee at the Shrine of the Miraculous MedaI.
Robert is survived by daughter Nancy (Richard) White of Houston TX, sons Robert (Charlotte) Miller of Cincinnati OH, Daniel (Nancy) Miller of Quakertown, Peter (Shirley-Anne) Miller of Downingtown, Michael (Patti) Miller of Pottstown, 12 grandchildren, Rob, Suzanne, Kurt, Tessa, Lindsay, Katie, Matt, Kelli, Tim, Megan, Nicole, Kyle, 13 great grandchildren, Jacob, Laila, Keira, Ethan, Henry, Breken, Elise, Mae, Caroline, Annslee, Hazel, Jackson and Cullen. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Marie (Jack) Smith, Jean Elmer, sisters in law Grace McGrath, Dorothy Lintott and a host of nieces and nephews and by all who knew him.
He accepted the challenges life handed him in his final years with a determination and drive that inspired others. He followed his life motto ""Work Hard, Play Hard, Pray Hard, always have a goal and never give up.
Special thanks to the staff of Brightview Senior Living for the love, support and care you provided.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Robert's viewing on Tuesday April 23 from 6:30 to 8:30PM at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home at 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown PA 19401. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday April 24 at 10:30 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, officiated by the Rev. Joseph J. Quindlen. Interment will follow at St Patrick's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his honor to Camp John Marc for chronically ill children. https://www.campjohnmarc.org/get-involved/donations/
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 22, 2019