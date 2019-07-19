|
|
Robert F. Pierce, 86 of Harleysville, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara (Bean) Pierce. Born August 31, 1932 in Philadelphia he was a son of the late Fred and Esther (Swenson) Pierce. Robert was a 1950 graduate of Germantown High School and received his bachelor’s degree in 1957 from Penn State University after serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. Robert worked in sales and advertising for Tasty Baking Company, where he managed Tastykake’s long-term sponsorships of his beloved Phillies and Flyers. He was an Eagles season ticket holder for more than 30 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Glenn Pierce and his wife Anne of Weston, FL, a daughter Lynn Whitman and her husband David of Lansdale, four grandchildren, Benjamin and Graham Pierce of Weston and Kara and Jenna Whitman of Lansdale. He is also survived by his brother Ted Pierce and his wife Virginia of Williamsburg, VA. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00 am, in the Chapel at Peter Becker Community, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville PA 19438 In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Peter Becker Community Benevolent Fund and address above. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., in Telford.
Published in The Times Herald on July 22, 2019