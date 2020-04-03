|
|
Robert W. Jackson, age 77, of Morris, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 21, 1942 in Harmonville, PA; the son of Walter and Margaret (Reed) Jackson. Robert was the loving husband of Patricia “Patti” (Knoeller) Jackson with whom he shared 56 years of matrimony on August 17, 2019. Robert worked at Schmidt’s Breweries in Philadelphia for 25 years and then worked as the office manager for Stroehmann Bakeries in Norristown, PA until he retired in 2006. He was a US Army veteran; a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Morris, PA; the Past Master of the F. &A.M. Fritz Lodge #308 in Conshohocken, PA and a dual member of the F.&A.M. Ossea Lodge #317; a Past Patron of Radiant Chapter #96 (now Priscilla Chapter #64) Order of the Eastern Star for 8 years; the Keystoners; the Past and Present Association of District 14; a life member of the NRA; a founding member of the Carson Valley Gun Club in Carsontown, PA. His most proud “trophies” from his hunting years were his full-size mounted mountain lion from the Western U.S. and a black bear that made the Boone and Crocket Club trophy list. He was a dedicated husband and the primary caregiver for his wife, Patti, and was devoted to the Boyd family. Robert obtained an associate degree from Penn State University and was an avid Nittany Lions fan and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed watching football and golf and spending time with church friends and hunting buddies. Robert is survived by his wife Patti; daughter Audrey (James) Boyd of East Norriton, PA; grandchildren Laura, Jamie, Matthew, and Isaac Boyd; brother William (Anne) Jackson of NY; brother John “Jack” (Betty) Jackson of PA; brother Price (Carol) Jackson of OH; sister Grace (John) Carfagno of PA; sister Deborah (Frank) Brancaleoni of PA. He was preceded in death by infant son Robert Michael and infant daughter Audrey Lynn, sisters Edna Ferguson and Peggy Lawrence, and brother Walter Jackson. Patti is moving to a new address. For more information, please email [email protected] A memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 75 Mt. Pleasant Rd, Morris, PA, 16938. The family would like to thank the staff at the UPMC staff at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital for their kindness. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2020