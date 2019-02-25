|
|
Roberta (Kohl) Burnett passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 at age 94. Born in Norristown, Roberta was the daughter of Grace (Keller) and Frank Earl Kohl. Roberta graduated from Norristown High School, Class of 1942 and was also a graduate of Pierce Business School in Philadelphia. She worked as an accountant for Schuylkill Valley Lines in Norristown for 17 years. She resided in Norristown with her beloved husband, Eugene H. Burnett, who passed away in 2017 and is survived by her daughter, Candace Lee Yuile, and several nieces and nephews. Roberta enjoyed traveling, gardening and the Jersey shore. She was a life time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Norristown. Roberta’s Funeral Service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, 200 S. Montgomery Ave., Norristown, PA 19403 on Friday, March 1st at 11 am. Donations in Roberta’s memory may be made to the Children’s Aid Society of Pa., 1315 Walnut St. #1004, Philadelphia, PA 19107. To share a thought or memory of Roberta, please visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family Services entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2019