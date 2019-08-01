|
Robin L. Blattner, age 61, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the ManorCare Health Services Montgomeryville. Born on March 24, 1958 in Norristown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth (Emerson) Blattner. Robin was born and raised on Forrest Avenue in Norristown, and is a 1976 graduate of Norristown High School. As a teenager and a young adult he was associated with Boy Scouts of America, Troop #80. Robin worked for many years as a forklift operator in various warehouses in the area. He would later become a resident of the ManorCare Health Services, as patient in their memory wing. He loved listening to music especially when it came to the Beatles, and other 60’s and 70’s rock groups, and also was very interested in the late President John F. Kennedy. He was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Flyers fan and would watch the games whenever he had the opportunity. Mr. Blattner is survived by one brother, Wayne N. (Cheryl) Blattner of Royersford, PA; one Nephew, Kurt E. (Vanessa) Blattner; and one niece, Corrine E. (Christopher) Kolosinsky. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday evening August 5, 2019 from 5:00PM 7:00PM at the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, Pennsylvania. A Memorial Service for Robin will follow the calling time at 7:00PM at the funeral home. Officiating will be the Rev. James McIntire, pastor of Royersford United Methodist Church. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robin’s name via Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 North Summit Street, P.O.Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699 0086. Condolences can be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, at Sixth Avenue, Royersford, Pennsylvania 19468.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 2, 2019