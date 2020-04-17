|
|
Ronald J. White, 68, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son, was called to his eternal resting place on April 15, 2020 in East Norriton, PA after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on April 14, 1952 in Norristown, PA to John White and Alice (Heller) Kontra who are both deceased. Ronald attended Norristown High School and graduated in the class of 1970. He played the drums in the Drum and Bugle Corp where he met his future wife, Linda (Zaro) White whom he married in 1975. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served 4 years. After he completed his service, he obtained an associates degree at Montgomery County Community College and completed an apprenticeship. He worked as a machinist and engineering technician for over 40 years and was beloved by his coworkers for his work ethic and mentoring. “Big Ron” had a passion for Philadelphia Eagles Football and classic Rock and Roll. He was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in the book club at work. Most of all he was a family man who more than anything enjoyed spending time with his wife , children and grandchildren. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents as well his sister Sandra White. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda (Zaro) White, sister Linda (White)Hooper, daughter Heather Maertzig (Matthew), son Andrew White (Jillian), daughter Kaitlyn White (Amy), and grandchildren Aubrey Maertzig, Max Maertzig, and Gemma White. Due to the circumstances, a private service will be held for close family. A memorial service is being planned for a future date for family and friends at large. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Holy Saviour Parish 407 East Main Street Norristown PA where Ronald was a member. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 20, 2020