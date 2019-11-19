Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation BVM Church
Trooper, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation BVM Church
Trooper, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Ramsden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald William Ramsden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald William Ramsden Obituary
Ronald William Ramsden passed away at the age of 56 on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Ron lived in Trooper, belonged to the Visitation BVM Church, and was employed at Comcast Business as a Senior Manager in ActiveCore Engineering. Ron was a loving husband and devoted father. He enjoyed skiing and vacationing with his family. He was born in Buffalo, New York on August 28, 1963. Ron is survived by his loving wife Denise (Fogel) Ramsden, son Jason, daughter Angela, and dog Noel. Ron was the son of the late Elsa (Boedecker) Ramsden and survived by his father William Ramsden. He has one brother Richard, and one sister Karin Donahue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing at 10am followed by a funeral mass at 11am on Friday, November 22 at Visitation BVM Church in Trooper, PA. Burial will be at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, PA. following the services. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Volpe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -