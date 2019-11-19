|
Ronald William Ramsden passed away at the age of 56 on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Ron lived in Trooper, belonged to the Visitation BVM Church, and was employed at Comcast Business as a Senior Manager in ActiveCore Engineering. Ron was a loving husband and devoted father. He enjoyed skiing and vacationing with his family. He was born in Buffalo, New York on August 28, 1963. Ron is survived by his loving wife Denise (Fogel) Ramsden, son Jason, daughter Angela, and dog Noel. Ron was the son of the late Elsa (Boedecker) Ramsden and survived by his father William Ramsden. He has one brother Richard, and one sister Karin Donahue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing at 10am followed by a funeral mass at 11am on Friday, November 22 at Visitation BVM Church in Trooper, PA. Burial will be at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, PA. following the services. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 20, 2019