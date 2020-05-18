Rosa “Rose” Henderson (née Wilson) died peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in King of Prussia, PA. at the age of 99. She was 54 days shy of 100 years old. Rose is survived by her children, Geni Henderson-Goff of Malvern, Joseph Smith Henderson, Jr. of Malvern, Mack Wilson Henderson (Deborah) of West Chester, and Elizabeth Henderson Statzell, with whom she lived. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a niece and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Smith Henderson, Sr., her parents, Robert McArthur Wilson, Sr. and Mary Ballard Wilson (nee Ramsey), her two siblings, Ballard Wilson Murphy (Thomas, deceased) and Robert McArthur Wilson (Josephine, deceased), sister-in-law Anne Blair Smith, nephews Robert Wilson, Jr. and Charles Murphy and son-in law, Steven Goff. A private service will be held on Saturday, with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose’s name to the First Presbyterian Church of Port Kennedy. 1084 Old Forge Lane King of Prussia, PA. 19406. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories of Rose, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.