Rosa Henderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa “Rose” Henderson (née Wilson) died peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in King of Prussia, PA. at the age of 99. She was 54 days shy of 100 years old. Rose is survived by her children, Geni Henderson-Goff of Malvern, Joseph Smith Henderson, Jr. of Malvern, Mack Wilson Henderson (Deborah) of West Chester, and Elizabeth Henderson Statzell, with whom she lived. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a niece and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Smith Henderson, Sr., her parents, Robert McArthur Wilson, Sr. and Mary Ballard Wilson (nee Ramsey), her two siblings, Ballard Wilson Murphy (Thomas, deceased) and Robert McArthur Wilson (Josephine, deceased), sister-in-law Anne Blair Smith, nephews Robert Wilson, Jr. and Charles Murphy and son-in law, Steven Goff. A private service will be held on Saturday, with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose’s name to the First Presbyterian Church of Port Kennedy. 1084 Old Forge Lane King of Prussia, PA. 19406. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories of Rose, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved