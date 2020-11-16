Mrs. Rosalie (DeCandio) Sangermano, age 92, beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Sangermano, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 at her home. Born on February 28, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, she was a daughter of the late Michael & Elizabeth (Borgia) DeCandio and sister to the late Antoinette Ronessi, Elizabeth Mori and Col. Michael DeCandio. She was the loving mother of Monsignor Charles L. Sangermano, Pastor of Holy Saviour Parish in Norristown, PA. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing for Rosalie on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 7:00PM to 9:00PM at the Caramenico Funeral Home, 403 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19403 and on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:00AM to 10:30AM at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will follow on Friday at 11:00AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Burial Park & Mausoleum, East Brunswick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401. Funeral arrangements are in care of Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc, Norristown PA. (610) 275-7777



