|
|
Rose J. Venezia passed away very peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was 88. Mrs. Venezia of Norristown was born on April 22, 1931 in Norristown. She was the daughter of the late Umberto and Mary (Butera)Bertucci. She was the wife of the late John Callahan, Charles Venezia and her fiancé Paul Zepp. Rose is survived by her two daughters Cheryll (Rick Atkinson) Krause, and Mary Ellen (Rick)Beck. Four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Predeceased by four brothers and four sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial mass on Tuesday, December 17 at 11 AM in St. Mary’s Church, Schwenksville. Burial will follow in St.Patricks mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM at the church. Family request memorial contributions can be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Funeral arrangements are In care of the Volpe funeral home. Volpe FH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 14, 2019