Rose Marie (Capriotti) Marinari, age 78, loving wife of the late Richard J. Marinari Sr., of Royersford, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice. Born on December 17, 1941 in Norristown, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Alfonso and Salvatrice (Vivolo) Capriotti. She was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. After moving to Royersford, she was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish. She retired in 2004, after working 40 years as an Administrative Assistant at Norristown State Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, doing home projects and yard work. Mrs. Marinari is survived by her two loving children, Joanne E. (John) Manning, and Richard J. (Tina) Marinari Jr.; Two grandsons, John R. Manning, and Richard J. Marinari, III, and one granddaughter, Caitlin Manning as well as many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Marinari was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband and two sisters, Angela Bondi and Elaine Mancini. Services for Mrs. Marinari will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Norristown PA. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Times Herald from May 19 to May 21, 2020.